FERNLEY, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian on U.S. Interstate 80 in Churchill County about 60 miles east of Reno.
The patrol says the collision between a vehicle and pedestrian was reported just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday west of the Jessup exit about 30 miles east of Fernley.
Both eastbound lanes of the rural interstate were temporarily closed near Mile Marker 75 but had reopened by Wednesday morning.
No other details have been released. The investigation is continuing.
