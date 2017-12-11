Share story

By
The Associated Press

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a car north of Boulder.

The Daily Camera reports 44-year-old Jose Ricardo Nunez, of Denver, was crossing 28th Street when he was hit Friday night. Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis says investigators believe the 42-year-old driver was intoxicated, but no charges have yet been filed.

Nunez was not in a crosswalk, and the area where he was hit was dark.

The driver, who is from Lyons, was not injured and remained at the scene after the crash.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

___

Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/

The Associated Press