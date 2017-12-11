BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a car north of Boulder.

The Daily Camera reports 44-year-old Jose Ricardo Nunez, of Denver, was crossing 28th Street when he was hit Friday night. Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis says investigators believe the 42-year-old driver was intoxicated, but no charges have yet been filed.

Nunez was not in a crosswalk, and the area where he was hit was dark.

The driver, who is from Lyons, was not injured and remained at the scene after the crash.

