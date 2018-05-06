CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (AP) — Officials say a pedestrian was hit by an Amtrak train in Rhode Island over the weekend.
Amtrak says the person was hit Saturday while trespassing on the tracks in Central Falls. That person’s current condition is unclear.
An Amtrak representative says no one on the train was hurt. The train was en route from Richmond, Virginia, to Boston.
Central Falls police are investigating.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Why a South Korean newspaper asked experts to look at photos of Kim Jong Un's shoes VIEW
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- Georgia mom pleads guilty to selling kids for sex
- Georgia executes killer of off-duty prison guard
- As the 'king of debt,' Trump borrowed to build his empire. Then he began spending hundreds of millions in cash.