OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (AP) — A freight train fatally struck a pedestrian in Florida.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the crash happened early Thursday morning in Oakland Park, which is north of Fort Lauderdale.

The crash caused traffic to snarl in the area and is also affecting passengers on a commuter train, which shares the track with the CSX train.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.