PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix have released the name of a pedestrian who was fatally struck by a car.
They say 29-year-old Jovita Baldwin was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Police say Baldwin was trying to cross Camelback Road and was in the center two-way left turn lane when she was struck by a car about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
They say the 29-year-old man who was driving the car remained at the scene.
Police say officers saw signs of impairment and processed the driver for DUI.
They say charges are pending the results of the laboratory tests and crash reconstruction.
The name of the driver wasn’t immediately released.