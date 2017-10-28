SALINA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man died when he was hit by a vehicle as he walked on an interstate exit.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says 26-year-old Jerry Hurde Jr., of Salina was killed in the accident early Saturday.
The patrol says a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Kristin Heald, of Minneapolis, was exiting westbound Interstate 70 in Saline County when her car hit Hurde.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is unclear why Hurde was in the road. No other details were released.