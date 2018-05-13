TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson say a pedestrian has died from injuries sustained in a crash on the city’s southwest.

They say officers responded to a report of a serious injury collision involving a pedestrian around 9 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers located a man in the roadway with significant injuries.

He was later identified as 31-year-old Michael Thomas.

Police say Thomas was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, Thomas was in the crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle although he was crossing against the traffic signal.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene.

Police say speed and impairment weren’t factors in the crash and no citations or arrests have been made, but their investigation is ongoing.