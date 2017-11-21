GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — Police say a pedestrian has died after being hit by two vehicles in a Portland suburb.
KPTV-TV reports the incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near Southeast Division Street at Southeast 179th Avenue.
Police say the person was crossing the street when they were struck and killed.
Police say the drivers stayed at the scene and were cooperating with police.
No further information was immediately available.