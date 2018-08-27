ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A pedestrian struck by a sport utility vehicle at an Anchorage intersection over the weekend has died.

Anchorage police say a man was struck by the SUV around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on the Seward Highway near Fireweed Lane in midtown Anchorage.

The man was not in a crosswalk. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The female SUV driver was not injured.

The pedestrian’s name was not immediate released.