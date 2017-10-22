Share story

By
The Associated Press

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A pedestrian crossing Interstate 77 in South Carolina has died after being hit by two cars.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis tells media outlets the incident happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday near Rock Hill.

Hovis says the pedestrian was hit first by a Ford pickup, then a Chrysler car.

Hovis says the 31-year-old victim was from Fairport, New York, and died at the scene. Troopers say both drivers were wearing seat belts and weren’t hurt.

The York County Coroner’s Office hasn’t released the pedestrian’s name. Authorities are still investigating the crash.

