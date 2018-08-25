BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Boise say a woman walking across a street has died after being struck by a vehicle.
Police say the collision occurred at about 10 p.m. Friday on Cole Road.
Police tell the Idaho Statesman that the woman was walking toward a convenience store when she was struck by a vehicle traveling in the southbound lane.
The woman’s name hasn’t been released.
Police are investigating.
___
Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com