PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a pedestrian is dead after being struck by a motorcycle in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say the name of the 57-year-old man is being withheld until his family can be notified.

They say the man was running across Bell Road when he was hit.

Paramedics tried to revive him and he was transported to a hospital, but was pronounced dead.

Police say they’ve determined the motorcyclist wasn’t at fault and no citations were issued.

They say speed and impairment weren’t factors in the incident.

Police say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The motorcyclist’s name wasn’t immediately released.