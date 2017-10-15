REHOBOTH, Del. (AP) — Delaware police are investigating a car accident that left a pedestrian seriously injured.
Police say the crash occurred at about 1:15 a.m. on Sunday when a 48-year-old woman tried to cross Coastal Highway outside of the crosswalk and was struck by a 19-year-old driving a Toyota Celica. Police say the victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital with traumatic injuries before being transferred to Christiana Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.
Police say drugs and alcohol were not factors in the accident, and no charges have been filed against the driver, who stayed on the scene. He was wearing a seat belt, and was not injured.
Police say the incident is still under investigation.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Analysis: What went wrong in No. 8 WSU's 37-3 defeat to Cal? WATCH
- How it unfolded: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ Bellevue visit
- No. 8 Cougars cough up seven turnovers, nine sacks, in 37-3 drilling at California WATCH
- West Seattle couple, cheated in secret SeaTac land grab, to receive $13M settlement