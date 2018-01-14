PICAYUNE, Miss. (AP) — A school district in south Mississippi is preparing to combine two elementary schools into one.
The Pearl River County district currently has a Lower Elementary for kindergarten through second grade and an Upper Elementary for third through fifth grade.
The Picayune Item reports that the school board voted last week to create a consolidated Pearl River Central Elementary School.
The change will take effect during the 2018-19 academic year. A principal has not yet been chosen.
Superintendent Alan Lumpkin says officials had been considering the consolidation the past couple of years.