The band Pearl Jam canceled its show in Vienna on Wednesday, saying that heat, dust and smoke from the wildfires across Europe had damaged the throat of its lead singer, Eddie Vedder, at an outdoor show in Paris.

“He has seen doctors and had treatment, but, as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered,” the band said of Vedder, 57, in a statement posted to its official website and Twitter account. “This is brutal news and horrible timing.”

Pearl Jam performed at Lollapalooza Paris on Sunday, amid a deadly heat wave that has set records across Europe. Wildfires in southwestern France have forced 37,000 people to evacuate and ravaged nearly 80 square miles of forests.

Fans with tickets for Wednesday night’s show in Vienna will receive refunds, the band said. Its next scheduled show is in Prague on Friday; there was no word on whether that would also be canceled. The band is set to play two more shows in Amsterdam on Sunday and Monday to wrap up its European tour. Shows in North America are scheduled to start in September.

Above-average temperatures are forecast to continue this week in the southern and eastern portions of Europe, said Jonathan Porter, chief meteorologist at the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.

This isn’t the first cancellation for Vedder this year. In February, he tested positive for COVID-19 and had to postpone solo shows in San Diego and Los Angeles. When he returned on stage for his Los Angeles show on Feb. 27, the rocker opened up to the audience about his experience with the illness.

“I got the COVID right before [daughter Olivia and Vedder] were supposed to start practicing, probably five, six weeks ago, and literally saw my life flash in front of my eyes,” Billboard reported he said from the stage. “But it felt pretty serious, and to get through that and then be back in a room like this, facing this many people facing this way, listening to us play music for you is really, truly, it’s been a gift and an honor.”