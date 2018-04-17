HELENA, Mont. (AP) — One of the four cities in Pearl Jam’s brief North American tour this summer will be tiny Missoula, Montana, the part-time home of bassist Jeff Ament.
The politically active band has dubbed the sold-out Aug. 13 concert “Rock2Vote” and plans to give a portion of its proceeds to four Montana organizations that support youth and Native American voting, land conservation and women’s health.
Ament told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he’s been inspired by the national youth movement led by survivors of the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
It’s the third time the pioneering grunge rock band has played in Montana when Ament’s childhood friend, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, is up for election.
Pearl Jam also will play two shows each in Seattle, Chicago and Boston this summer.