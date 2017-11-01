PHOENIX (AP) — A Peach Springs man has been sentenced to four and a half years in federal prison for his guilty plea in a 2015 assault on the Hualapai (WAHL’-uh-peye) reservation.
Edward Susanyatame, 39, received the sentence Monday in federal court.
Susanyatame pleaded guilty this summer to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.
He acknowledged in his plea hearing in July that he sliced the victim’s neck with a knife.
As part of the plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss four other assault charges against Susanyatame.