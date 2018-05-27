BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Peace activists are planning nonviolent actions to protest what they call nuclear escalation.
Massachusetts Peace Action says participants in Sunday’s demonstration will stand frozen for two minutes on Battle Green in Lexington. They’ll then walk about three miles to the gates of Hanscom Air Force Base to engage in “acts of peaceful, nonviolent civil disobedience.”
The action represents the frigid cold of a nuclear winter as well as the Doomsday Clock, which is now at 2 minutes. It also commemorates those who worked in the 1980s to freeze nuclear stockpiles.
Organizers say they chose Hanscom because it’s the future site of a command post that would control weapons in a nuclear war.
The protest originally was set for mid-April but was rescheduled.