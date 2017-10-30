PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — Plans to make the downtown a North Shore dining destination are coming to a boil.

Earlier this year, the popular Brodie’s Pub announced plans to move from Lowell Street to the O’Shea Building at the corner of Main and Foster streets. The building is being renovated by local developer Pat Todisco and will include 29 residential units as well as restaurants on the first floor.

The past week has seen other major developments on the restaurant front, as city officials unveiled plans for two new establishments and one existing eatery moving to a larger location on Main Street. The three were awarded between $50,000 to $80,000 in community development funds to help with equipment, building, and moving expenses, according to Community Development Director Curt Bellavance.

“We are excited and happy to have these additions,” said Mayor Edward A. Bettencourt. “To have a successful downtown that is strengthened and revitalized, we need restaurants and eateries to bring nightlife to the downtown.”

The NexMex Thing, a Mexican restaurant that’s been open since the beginning of the year at 14 Lowell Street, is moving to a larger location at 75 Main Street. It won’t be the only restaurant bringing a south of the border flair to Peabody Square.

La Siesta Restaurant will be taking the space next to the new Brodie’s Pub at 3 Main Street, according to the mayor.

“It’s a family restaurant owned by Martin and Anne Vasquez,” said Bettencourt. “They have a location in Winthrop that has been extremely successful.”

Homebrewers Robert Dunn and Jeffrey Marquis will be bringing their operation to the big time with the Granite Coast Brewing tap room and brewery at the former Pat’s Discount site at 77 Main St.

While there won’t be any food for sale at the tap room, patrons will be able to buy a beer to enjoy inside or at outdoor seating, or bring home a growler of the specialty brews.

Bettencourt said the new restaurants will help enliven a downtown that already has a number of popular, established dining spots.

“We hope that more people will visit the downtown and go the local shops and stores as well,” said the mayor. “This is a big step for us, we’ve been working hard for a couple of years now, and we are starting to reap the rewards of the hard work we have put in.”

