Share story

By
The Associated Press

PBS says it has found many new witnesses to the sexual misconduct of talk-show host Tavis Smiley, who was suspended in December and later fired.

The network filed papers in Washington, D.C., Superior Court in response to a breach-of-contract lawsuit Smiley filed last month.

PBS says an independent investigation found more witnesses to corroborate initial accounts that Smiley had a pattern of sexual relationships with subordinates, subjected subordinates to unwanted sexual advances — including requests for specific sex acts — and made inappropriate lewd jokes.

PBS says many of the witnesses are women of color, in response to allegations from Smiley, who is black, of racial bias.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Smiley’s attorneys said Friday that the filing represents more “lies, half-truths and smears from PBS” that they look forward to exposing in court.

ANDREW DALTON