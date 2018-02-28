NEW YORK (AP) — PBS is bringing some more conservative political voices to the mix.

It is starting a new talk show in April hosted by columnist Michael Gerson and commentator Amy Holmes. The new program, titled “In Principle,” is modeled after William F. Buckley’s long-running show “Firing Line.”

The hosts plan to interview two guests each show, hoping for an in-depth discussion on issues and formative political experiences. Gerson says the Trump era has been a difficult time for traditional conservative discussion. But he says when he travels the country, he finds people who yearn for serious discussions instead of the bitter fighting they often see on cable TV.

The series premieres on April 13, and PBS has committed to an eight-week run to start.