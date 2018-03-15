MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have approved a 2.5 percent pay raise for teachers and school employees that will cost more than $100 million.
The Alabama Senate voted 29-0 Thursday for the pay raise in the education budget for the next fiscal year.
The total $6.7 billion budget included a controversial $1.2 million boost to Alabama State University to offset the damage of a finance investigation that found no wrongdoing. It also added $18 million to expand the state’s pre-kindergarten program.
Gov. Kay Ivey called for a teacher pay increase in her State of the State speech at the start of the session.
The amended bill returns to the House for a final vote.
The legislature also approved a 3 percent raise for state employees and a one-time bonus for retirees this year.