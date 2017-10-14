PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — The city of Pawtucket is holding a gun buyback this month as a way to get weapons off the street.

The police department is scheduled to hold the event on Oct. 28, at its substation on Armistice Boulevard.

Pawtucket residents can bring in any kind of working firearm and exchange it, no questions asked, for a gift card.

They’ll give a $50 card for a rifle or shotgun and $100 for a pistol or revolver.

Guns considered assault rifles, semi-automatic weapons, detachable magazine weapons and military style shoulder fired long guns will receive a $200 gift card.

The city will also accept non-working guns, but will not trade them for a gift card.

Mayor Donald Grebien says it will help reduce gun violence in the community.