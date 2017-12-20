PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — The mayor of Pawtucket says his city should finance the city’s beloved Red Sox minor league team if state legislators aren’t willing to approve a new ballpark.

Democratic Mayor Donald Grebien called a press conference Tuesday to urge Rhode Island lawmakers to immediately approve state funding for a new stadium for the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox.

He says if state legislators do not vote on the current stadium proposal, lawmakers should vote to let Pawtucket receive all state income and sales tax generated at McCoy Stadium and let the city itself finance the deal.

Grebien says he is concerned the team may be persuaded to move to Worcester, Massachusetts.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo has warned she’s not interested in a bidding war with Massachusetts over the PawSox.