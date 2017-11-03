PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Pawtucket Red Sox have agreed to release the team’s financial information, but only under certain conditions.

State lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow the state to help the team build an $83 million stadium, but they wanted the team to open its books. The Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox has previously refused to do so.

The agreement was announced Wednesday in letter to state Auditor General Dennis Hoyle from Democratic Senate President Dominick Ruggerio. The letter asks for the auditor general to help analyze the team’s financial information under an agreement of confidentiality.

The letter indicates Hoyle will be allowed to review the team’s financials and discuss his findings with Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo and some lawmakers. The information will not be made public.