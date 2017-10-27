PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A consultant for the Pawtucket Red Sox says the team will revisit whether to share additional financial information with the state, after state officials indicated a deal for a new $83 million stadium can’t go forward without it.

Guy Dufault (doo-FOH’) tells The Providence Journal the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox will respond to the Senate Finance Committee and state economic development agency as quickly as possible. Team chairman Larry Lucchino said this week the team would not disclose its annual revenue and profit.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo said Thursday the team can finance the stadium on its own if it doesn’t want to open its books, and Senate Finance Committee Chairman William Conley said the committee won’t move forward until the team turns over “necessary financial information.”