PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Pawtucket Red Sox is still reviewing revised financing legislation for a proposed stadium in Rhode Island.

The legislation introduced Thursday in the Senate Finance Committee details $85 million as the top amount the Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency could bond. The deal continues to rely on an additional $12 million upfront payment from the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate.

The team said in a statement Monday that it will take time to digest the proposed revisions. It says it hopes partners and stakeholders understand the “delicate balance achieved” in the original agreement.

PawSox says it is concerned over some of the suggestions, but didn’t elaborate.

The team says the new ballpark can no longer be ready by April 2020, due to the time it’s taken to come to a decision.