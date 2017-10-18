PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Pawtucket Red Sox has provided details on the team’s finances to Rhode Island lawmakers looking at a proposal to build an $83 million stadium for the Boston Red Sox minor league team.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman William Conley says the documents provided Wednesday by team officials include a recent consolidated balance sheet and letters of good standing from Minor League Baseball and an independent auditor.

Team Chairman Larry Lucchino had expressed some reluctance in providing the information to state lawmakers.

Conley, a Democrat who represents Pawtucket and East Providence, says the information appears to address some questions committee members have been asking, but a follow-up will be necessary.

The legislation would allow the state to provide $23 million and the city $15 million.

The committee’s next hearing is set for Thursday.