EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty says he voted for Donald Trump weeks after saying the Republican candidate was “unfit” for the presidency.

Pawlenty formally launched a campaign for his old job this week after months of speculation. But his disavowal of Trump in the run-up to the 2016 election has become a point of criticism among Republicans.

The two-term Republican governor called Trump unhinged after a recording of the presidential candidate making vulgar comments about women surfaced. Pawlenty told reporters Friday he still voted for Trump in 2016, saying he supports the president’s policies but not some of his behavior.

That stance could win over some skeptical GOP voters. But Pawlenty was noncommittal about honoring the party’s endorsement, suggesting he may have entered the race too late to capture it.