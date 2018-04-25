FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Interstate 17 in northern Arizona is getting a face-lift.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says work will start Monday to repair 28 miles of the interstate leading into Flagstaff.

Officials say it’s been battered by cycles of freezing and thawing in the winter.

Workers will repave parts of the road and rebuild a couple of miles south of Flagstaff.

The project is expected to cost $24.4 million. Most of the work should be complete this fall but some will be done next spring.

Transportation officials say anyone headed to Flagstaff this summer should work in extra travel time.