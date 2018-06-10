BENKELMAN, Neb. (AP) — Work is scheduled to begin June 18 on U.S. Highway 34, south of Benkelman in southwest Nebraska.
The Nebraska Transportation Department says the project includes milling and an asphalt overlay.
The work will begin at the Nebraska Highway 61 junction and continue west for 11 miles (18 kilometers).
Traffic will be maintained by lane closures, flaggers and pilot vehicles.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Brilliant, fearless spirit': Fans and friends mourn Anthony Bourdain, dead at 61
- At G-7 summit, Trump tells allies U.S. will no longer be 'piggy bank everybody's robbing'
- Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month
- In Trump White House, science is unwelcome and so is advice
- China hacked Navy contractor, secured trove of sensitive data on submarine warfare