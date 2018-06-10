BENKELMAN, Neb. (AP) — Work is scheduled to begin June 18 on U.S. Highway 34, south of Benkelman in southwest Nebraska.
The Nebraska Transportation Department says the project includes milling and an asphalt overlay.
The work will begin at the Nebraska Highway 61 junction and continue west for 11 miles (18 kilometers).
Traffic will be maintained by lane closures, flaggers and pilot vehicles.
