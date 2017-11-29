FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Department of Transportation officials say they reduced the speed limit on Interstate 40 between Parks and Bellemont in northern Arizona due to slick road conditions.
The Arizona Daily Sun reported Wednesday that the speed limit will be reduced from 75 mph (121 kph) to 55 mph (86 kph) until the department determines the road conditions are safe enough to raise again.
According to a statement from the transportation department, the slick road surface was caused by the wrong asphalt mix laid during a pavement replacement and preservation project.
Officials say crews expect to check the surface condition next week.
They plan to lay a final layer of asphalt called friction course next spring.
___
Information from: Arizona Daily Sun, http://www.azdailysun.com/