COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — The roof of a Maryland outdoor concert venue has collapsed, possibly because of strong winds.
The Merriweather Post Pavilion tweeted that the roof collapsed about 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The pavilion roof of the Columbia venue was slowly being lifted 20 feet over several months as part of a five-year renovation project. It was near its final position, where it would be permanently attached, when it collapsed.
The Baltimore Sun reports that the collapse happened as a strong cold front passed through the region.
Venue operator Seth Hurwitz says in a statement that “the winds of fate prevailed” and a new pavilion roof will be built. He says no one was hurt and the season will open as planned.
