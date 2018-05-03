NEW YORK (AP) — Super model Paulina Porizkova and rocker Ric Ocasek have separated after 28 years of marriage.
Porizkova announced on Instagram on Wednesday they have not been a couple “for the past year.”
The pair first met while filming the music video for the Cars’ song “Drive” in 1984 and were together last month when 74-year-old Ocasek was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.
They have two children.
The 53-year-old actress says their family is “a well built car.” But she says “as a bicycle, my husband and I no longer pedal in unison.”