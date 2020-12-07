Former Sen. Paul Sarbanes of Maryland, a publicity-shy lawmaker who wrote landmark legislation to curb fraudulent accounting practices that led to huge investor losses and major corporate bankruptcies in 2001 and 2002, died Sunday in Baltimore. He was 87.

Judy Keenan, a longtime aide, said he died while watching a Georgia Senate runoff debate on television at the retirement community in which he lived. She did not specify a cause but said he had had heart problems.

Sarbanes (pronounced SAR-baynz) may be best remembered for the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, co-sponsored by Rep. Michael Oxley, R-Ohio and chairman of the House Financial Services Committee.

Adopted in response to the scandals involving Enron and other companies, the legislation strengthened corporate governance and created a federal oversight board for the accounting industry. In addition, it curbed accounting firms’ consulting work for companies they audited and required them to judge internal fraud controls at those companies. It also required chief executives to certify audits personally and attest to their accuracy.

But while other members of Congress pursued the Enron scandal with splashy televised hearings and spirited denunciations, Sarbanes approached it by holding 10 thorough hearings to get widespread expert advice on what corrective legislation should include.

Initially opposed by many Republicans and by the powerful lobbying of the accounting industry, the measure eventually passed 97-0 in the Senate after another accounting failure, at WorldCom, had sent the stock market plunging.

The House had originally passed a weaker measure, but agreed to a compromise that was basically the Senate bill.

Sarbanes headed the Senate Banking Committee for 18 months in 2001 and 2002. In 2001 he pushed a measure through the committee giving the government more ability to track money laundering involving terrorism. The bill that became part of the Patriot Act, which, signed into law after the attacks of Sept. 11 that year, gave the government broad new powers with which to confront terrorism.

Sarbanes also served on the Foreign Relations Committee, where he voted against resolutions in 1991 and 2002 authorizing war against Iraq. The first senator of Greek American heritage, he frequently supported Greece, maintaining that the United States was unduly friendly to its antagonist Turkey.

Having his name in headlines over the accounting measure was a rare moment in his 30 years in the Senate. Sarbanes avoided publicity and scoffed at repeated attempts by Maryland Republicans to label him a “stealth senator.”

Sarbanes saw his career as having “bookends,” as he put it in an interview for this obituary in 2013: It began in 1974 with his role in the impeachment proceedings against President Richard M. Nixon and closed with the accounting law.

He was in the second of his three terms in the House, and a member of its Judiciary Committee, when he was given the assignment of introducing and defending, on national television, the critical first article of impeachment against Nixon, charging him with obstruction of justice.

It was a surprise assignment. The committee’s chairman, Peter Rodino, called Sarbanes, who was 41 at the time, into his office shortly before the committee met and gave him the task. Rodino had been impressed with Sarbanes’ “intellectual honesty” and legal mind, Francis O’Brien, a key committee aide at the time, said years later.

The article was approved on a bipartisan 27-11 vote. The committee approved two other articles, but Nixon resigned before the full House could vote on them.

Sarbanes played a similar role on another highly emotional issue four years later. As a freshman senator in 1978, he was on the Senate floor almost constantly, explaining and defending the treaties turning the Panama Canal over to Panama.

Approving those pacts, he told the Senate, “will make these treaties a historic achievement for the American people, and for the protection of American interests,” and “will show a great power bringing might and right into harmony.”

While Sarbanes compiled a 95% liberal voting record, according to the progressive group Americans for Democratic Action, some of his liberal allies grumbled that he often stayed away from partisan fights when they saw Republican vulnerabilities.

For the most part, he operated quietly. “I was doing a lot,” he said in 2013. “I just didn’t make a lot of noise about it.”

As George Mitchell, the Democratic majority leader from 1987 to 1994, observed, “Paul was effective because he didn’t seek credit, which endeared him to his colleagues.”

Mitchell, like his predecessor as leader, Robert Byrd, sought Sarbanes’ help and advice on difficult issues, especially those relating to the economy. Sarbanes served two two-year terms as chairman of Congress’ Joint Economic Committee.

Tom Daschle, the Democratic leader from 1995 to 2006, said in 2013 that when he was “trying to persuade the caucus to do something difficult, I would use Paul to bring it home, to close the argument.”

Recalling the tense days of President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial in 1999, Daschle said: “My whole goal was to keep the caucus as unified as possible, and I would ask Paul to summarize in a compelling way what the issue was. He had such a great legal mind.”

Paul Spyros Sarbanes was born Feb. 3, 1933, in Salisbury, on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. He was the son of two Greek immigrants, Spyros and Matina (Tsigounis) Sarbanes, who ran the Mayflower restaurant in Salisbury. The family lived upstairs.

A star student and athlete at Wicomico High School, Sarbanes had strictly local college ambitions until a Princeton alumnus visited the school and met him. He received a full scholarship and became the first student from Wicomico to go to Princeton.

Sarbanes graduated in 1954 and won a Rhodes scholarship. He attended Balliol College at Oxford and received a second bachelor’s degree in 1957. He earned a law degree at Harvard in 1960 and within a year or so married Christine Dunbar, whom he had met at Oxford.

He clerked for a federal judge; worked as an aide to Walter Heller, chairman of President John F. Kennedy’s Council of Economic Advisers; practiced law in Baltimore; and was executive director of a commission writing a new Baltimore City Charter.

In 1966 he ran for a seat in Maryland’s House of Delegates and won, and in 1970 he challenged a 13-term House veteran, George H. Fallon, chairman of the pork-barrel-rich House Committee on Public Works, in a Democratic primary. Campaigning door to door with his wife, Sarbanes won with 52% of the vote to the incumbent’s 45% and went on to win the general election.

Redistricting after the 1970 census pushed him into another potential race against a Democratic House committee chairman, Edward Garmatz. Garmatz headed the Committee on Merchant Marine and Fisheries, which was important to the port of Baltimore. But he retired, and Sarbanes won reelection easily.

He was then elected to the Senate, defeating Sen. J. Glenn Beall, a Republican, with 57% of the vote in 1976. He was attacked in 1982 by the National Conservative Political Action Committee, which had used the Panama Canal issue in 1980 to help defeat several Democratic senators. But Sarbanes won comfortably then and again in 1988, 1994 and 2000, before announcing in 2005 that he would not run again in 2006.

He is survived by a brother, Anthony; a sister, Zoe Pappas; two sons, John, who holds his father’s old seat in the House, and Michael; a daughter, Janet Sarbanes; and several grandchildren. His wife died in 2009 after 48 years of marriage.

Sarbanes was always attentive to local issues. He led the effort to clean up the Chesapeake Bay after another Maryland senator, Charles McC. Mathias, retired in 1984. He also pushed for federal support of mass transit. A transit center in Silver Spring, Maryland, is named for him.

After retiring, Sarbanes, unlike many senators, rejected the idea of taking a position at a Washington law firm. If he had, he told friends, sooner or later he would be asked to take on the distasteful choice of lobbying a former colleague.