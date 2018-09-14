Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, gets to keep his $1.25 million home at the BallenIsles Country Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

WASHINGTON — Paul Manafort’s guilty plea will cost him more than time behind bars. His estate in New York’s swanky Hamptons won’t be waiting when the former Trump campaign chairman gets out. His Brooklyn brownstone will be gone, too, as will his condo in Trump Tower in Manhattan.

Manafort also agreed to forfeit bank accounts, life insurance and more as part of his plea deal Friday. The forfeiture agreement is final and cannot be revoked, court documents say.

Manafort’s attorney, Kevin Downing, said his client had agreed to the deal because he “wanted to make sure that his family was able to remain safe and live a good life.”

Here’s a look at the property Manafort must forfeit:

THE HAMPTONS ESTATE

Manafort agreed to surrender his 5,564-square-foot estate in the Hamptons community of Water Mill. The property valued at more than $7 million features 10 bedrooms, six bathrooms, a putting green, pool house, pergola and “waterfall pond” according to online listings. It also features tennis and basketball courts and an area where hundreds of red and white flowers were planted in the shape of an M.

THE BROOKLYN BROWNSTONE

He will give up his seven-bedroom, four-bathroom brownstone, valued at more than $4 million.

MANHATTAN APARTMENTS

He will forfeit a fourth-floor apartment in a building in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood; a three-bedroom, three-bath apartment in Chinatown; and a condominium worth $3 million that he owns in Trump Tower.

BANK ACCOUNTS AND LIFE-INSURANCE POLICY

Manafort will give up the money from three of his bank accounts — two at the Federal Savings Bank and one at Capital One. Government filings don’t say how much money is in the accounts. He will give up his Northwestern Mutual Universal Life Insurance policy. In filings requesting bail, Manafort said he had $4.5 million in life insurance policies.