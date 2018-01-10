LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Crash” writer and director Paul Haggis has resigned as chair of the board of the charity he founded, Artists for Peace and Justice.
The organization says Wednesday that Haggis’ resignation was accepted on Jan 4, one day before The Associated Press published accounts from three women alleging sexual misconduct by the Oscar-winning filmmaker.
The women were inspired to come forward following a civil lawsuit in December accusing Haggis of raping publicist Haleigh Breest in 2013. Haggis has vehemently denied all allegations and is scheduled for a deposition with Breest’s lawyers on Jan. 29.
In a statement, Artists for Peace and Justice thanked Haggis for his service. He founded the Haiti-focused charity in 2009. The organization says Susan Sarandon and Ben Stiller have been appointed as the board’s new co-chairs.
An email sent to a publicist for Haggis was not immediately returned.