BOSTON (AP) — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is helping students and families of victims of the recent shooting at a Florida high school attend a march against gun violence.
Patriots spokesman Stacey James confirmed that Kraft provided the team’s official plane to fly families of the victims from the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, as well as several other students who were injured in the attack . They will be attending Saturday’s “March For Our Lives” rally in Washington, D.C.
The group left Florida on Thursday. They will also fly home on the team plane.
Authorities say Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people in the shooting on Valentine’s Day.
Former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her husband, retired astronaut Mark Kelly, operate an anti-gun violence organization, and reached out to Kraft for assistance.
