TALLAHASSE, Fla. (AP) — Jimmy Patronis is going to ask voters to keep him in his current job as chief financial officer.

Patronis will officially file paperwork on Wednesday to run for the Cabinet post in 2018. The 45-year-old Patronis was appointed in June by Gov. Rick Scott.

Patronis followed Jeff Atwater who stepped down to take a job at Florida Atlantic University.

Patronis, who helped his family run a Panama City restaurant, has never run statewide before. He was a member of the Florida Legislature for eight years.

Patronis backed Scott during his first run for governor when many in the GOP establishment were supporting another candidate. Scott is backing him even though other Republicans may run.

Former State Sen. Jeremy Ring, a former executive at Yahoo and a Democrat, is also running.