OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — A Clackamas County sheriff’s sergeant has filed a $1.6 million lawsuit against the sheriff’s office contending supervisors created a hostile work environment after he complained about a veteran detective’s alleged poor performance.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Sgt. Matt Swanson filed the lawsuit earlier this month in state court.

The lawsuit names the sheriff’s office, Sheriff Craig Roberts and Undersheriff Matt Ellington.

Roberts declined to comment.

Swanson says he was harassed and retaliated against after trying in 2015 to start an internal affairs investigation against Det. Jeff Green.

Green retired in 2015. He pleaded guilty last summer to two misdemeanors for failing to investigate reports of child abuse.

The lawsuit says Swanson resisted pressure to change his complaint against Green and as a result faced retaliation.

