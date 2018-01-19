NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Norfolk man has been killed in a collision.

The crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. Thursday on the north side of Norfolk. The Norfolk Daily News reports that 25-year-old Tyson Freeman was killed. Nebraska State Patrol Capt. Paul Hattan said Friday that the other driver, Kent Wilkie, of Wayne, was hospitalized.

Hattan says Wilkie was driving north and apparently didn’t see Freeman’s eastbound vehicle before the two collided at an intersection.

