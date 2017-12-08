WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island police and state officials are investigating a case of suspected child abuse.

Westerly Police Chief Richard Sliva says a patrolling officer spotted a 3-year-old girl with signs of abuse with the alleged abuser Monday afternoon. WPRI-TV reports the child was discharged from the hospital Thursday.

Police are not identifying the suspect at the time due to the ongoing investigation.

The state Department of Children, Youth and Families says children living inside of the suspect’s home have been placed in protective custody.

Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com