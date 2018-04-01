OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 67-year-old Poteau man who authorities say was driving under the influence of alcohol has died in a one-vehicle wreck.
Troopers say in a preliminary report that Thomas Lannigan was killed in the Saturday afternoon crash less than a mile west of Poteau in LeFlore County.
The report says Lannigan’s car went off the roadway and struck a culvert, causing his vehicle to roll twice before coming to rest on its side. He died at the scene from multiple injuries.
Troopers say Lannigan wasn’t wearing a seat belt and listed the cause of the collision as a DUI.
