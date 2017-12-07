NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — The N.C. Highway Patrol says charges are pending against the driver of a pickup truck that struck and killed a pedestrian and injured another person.

Troopers tell local media outlets that three people were walking across a street near Vanceboro on Wednesday when a truck crossed the center line and hit two of the pedestrians. A third person was not hurt.

The truck then hit a culvert and some trees before the driver ran from the scene.

Authorities identified the victim as 41-year-old Nika Smith of Vanceboro. The second person, identified as 57-year-old Rodney Lancaster, was listed in serious condition after the crash.