NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — The N.C. Highway Patrol says charges are pending against the driver of a pickup truck that struck and killed a pedestrian and injured another person.
Troopers tell local media outlets that three people were walking across a street near Vanceboro on Wednesday when a truck crossed the center line and hit two of the pedestrians. A third person was not hurt.
The truck then hit a culvert and some trees before the driver ran from the scene.
Authorities identified the victim as 41-year-old Nika Smith of Vanceboro. The second person, identified as 57-year-old Rodney Lancaster, was listed in serious condition after the crash.
