WALHALLA, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Highway State Patrol says the driver in a fatal pickup truck crash was intoxicated.

The crash late Friday night killed 33-year-old Matthew Webster, a passenger in the truck. Authorities say the 31-year-old driver missed a curve near Walhalla, hit a ditch and overturned. Webster was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to a Cavalier hospital. The crash remains under investigation