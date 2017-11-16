COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state highway patrol says crashes and fatalities jumped after Ohio adopted a 70 mph speed limit on many roads and highways.

A patrol report released Thursday found a 24 percent increase in crashes on 70 mph roads, including 22 percent more fatal and injury crashes.

The patrol examined crash data from 2011 and 2012, before lawmakers increased the limits from 65 mph to 70 mph, and two years afterward, in 2013 and 2014.

The change affected 570 miles of rural interstates and 398 miles of rural freeways.

The report said speed-related crashes jumped 16 percent while crashes related to lane changes jumped 66 percent.

The patrol is targeting high-crash areas but also encourages drivers to always buckle up and obey all traffic laws.