LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Actor Patrick Dempsey is back in his home state for a cancer fundraiser.
Dempsey created the bike-and-run Dempsey Challenge to raise money for a cancer center created in 2008 in partnership with the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.
He was inspired by his mother, Amanda, who died of cancer in 2014.
Dempsey opened the two-event that started Saturday with 10-K and 5-K runs, along with a two-day ride. On Sunday, cyclists will participate in road races ranging from 100 miles to 10 miles.
Most Read Stories
- What it’s like to buy and sell a house in Seattle’s craziest-ever market
- Seattle could spend a bundle defending itself, Kshama Sawant, in defamation suits WATCH
- Workers at Federal Way Denny's 'no longer employed' after black customers reportedly were asked to pay before eating
- Edmonds woman who told date she was serial killer and wanted to eat his heart gets 18 years
- As Seattle-area home prices soar, some would-be buyers now giving up
Dempsey became widely known as Dr. Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd on TV’s “Grey’s Anatomy.” After leaving the show, he went to London to film “Bridget Jones’s Baby.” He’s currently filming a 10-part adaption of the best-selling novel, “The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair.”