SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Emergency medical technicians might charge patients who receive on-scene care but don’t require transportation to the hospital in a western Iowa city next year.

The Sioux City Council will vote Monday on a proposal to introduce a $186 to $327 fee for services received from paramedics at a scene.

The Sioux City Journal reports that the new fee structure comes as the Sioux City Fire Rescue takes over 911 ambulance services from nonprofit Siouxland Paramedics in January. The nonprofit previously didn’t charge for on-scene care.

Under the proposal, basic on-scene life support will cost $186 and advanced on-scene life support will cost $327.

The city’s fire chief says the move is intended to cut down on the subsidy that is paid by taxpayer dollars for the new division.

___

Information from: Sioux City Journal, http://www.siouxcityjournal.com