POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Officials in southeastern Idaho say a fire has gutted a nursing home, but all the patients made it out without serious injuries.

Pocatello fire chief David Gates says the 47 patients at Safe Haven Care Center in Pocatello were transported to Portneuf Medical Center early Saturday morning by ambulances and city buses.

Gates says at least five patients were treated for smoke inhalation. He says mobility issues with many patients slowed the evacuation.

The nursing home has assisted living, nursing care and psychiatric care.

Gates says the building is a total loss but didn’t provide a damage estimate.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.